Historic Brookville mansion sells for $9M

After going on and off the market over the past few years, the historic Harris estate in Brookville has found a buyer. The sale of the 1929 manor house, designed by architect Roger Bullard, recently closed for $9 million.

The 31.56-acre property, which includes a gatehouse, a greenhouse, a pool and a tennis court, had been listed with Andrea Jablow of Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates for $9.988 million.

“It’s thrilling to be able to sell a home like this,” Jablow says. “This is one of the best Gold Coast properties I’ve ever seen.”

The 12-bedroom stone mansion, which was owned by the Eden Tree Farm Partnership, first came on the market back in 2010 for $12.9 million. It was re-listed later that year with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, and the price was cut to $11.9 million. Shawn Elliott got the listing in 2012.

The house was built for Henry Upham Harris, a partner at the original J.P. Morgan. According to the 2007 book “North Shore Long Island Country Houses 1890-1950,” it is made of stone taken from the excavation of New York City’s subway tunnels.

