Historic Stony Brook house for sale

One of the oldest houses in Stony Brook is on the market for $669,000.

The home dates back to the mid-1800s, with the original construction purported to be even earlier -- in the 1700s. The deed history implies there wasn’t a home on the site before 1853, but houses in that era often were moved.

The house is marked by a plaque that says, “This old salt box, one of the oldest in Stony Brook, was sold by Charles Hallock to Richard Garret in 1828. John Hawkins, known as Molasses John because of his fondness for molasses, lived here from 1853 to 1876.” Hawkins was a descendant of Robert Hawkins, an Englishman who came to America in 1635.

“We have tried to keep the character and the charm of the original house,” says owner Helene Volat, a retired research librarian from Stony Brook University. “There was an addition in 1989, but the original parts have been maintained. The colors, the original staircase, the upstairs hardwood floors, the pulley windows with the original glass -- the charm of the old house still has the comforts of modern life.”

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house and its garden were featured last year in the French decorating publication Cote Maison. “We opened our garden two years ago for a tour, and we’re going to do that again this year,” says Volat, who is selling the home herself. (Reach her at hvolat@gmail.com).