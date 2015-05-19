Home sale sets Roslyn Harbor record, at $3.85 million

An unusual home in Roslyn Harbor recently sold for a record-setting $3.85 million, which is $1 million over the average for luxury-priced homes in the area.

Called La Porta del Mar, the waterfront chateau, perched on a little more than an acre, was built in 2002 by architect Charles D'Alessio and designer Mercedes Courland. The facade contains Connecticut river stone, and an unusual stone turret serves as the entryway.

"They used the highest-grade materials," says Regina Rogers of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who listed the property. "Every room in the house the architect designed to take advantage of the water views."

The 7,800-square-foot home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a half-bath. An entertainment area includes an onyx walk-in wet bar, and there's also a pool and covered terrace.

It was originally listed in April 2013 for $4.969 million.