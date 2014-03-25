Homeowners to learn about security, tech at Melville expo

Long Islanders can learn about home monitoring and security technology at an exposition on Wednesday in Melville.

More than 100 exhibitors will offer advice and information on products such as smartphone-based home monitoring and geo-fencing, a technology that allows parents to monitor their children’s locations. The expo also will include information on new homes, rentals, remodeling, commercial space, green products and residential and commercial contracting.

The Long Island Builders Institute's Home Show and Builders Expo will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Long Island, at 598 Broadhollow Rd.

The following free seminars will be offered: at 3:30 p.m., PSEG Long Island efficiency programs; 4 p.m., the building permit process; 5:30 p.m., technology; 6:30 p.m., saving money with National Grid incentives; 7 p.m., the Do’s and Don’ts of the Mortgage Process. No registration is required for the free seminars.

There also will be a four-hour continuing education seminar for home inspectors, real estate agents and other housing professionals at 11 a.m. on energy efficient envelopes. The fee is $40. Register at libi.org.

For more information, call (631) 232-2345.