Homes going green in Middle Island

Art Wilson, the owner of AJW Home Consultants in Ridge, has built what he calls Long Island’s first solar community. And it seems as though being green saves a lot of green.

The five-lot Middle Island subdivision comprises Gold Label Energy Star-rated ranches, four of which have sold. “Sales are excellent,” says listing agent Brenden Burns of Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes and Estates, noting the custom homes sold for between $439,000 and $499,000.

Each house has solar panels and a geothermal system. Solar panels on the roof collect and convert the sun’s energy into electricity. In sunlight, the meter, installed by PSEG, runs backward, Wilson explains. At night and on cloudy days, the house runs on accumulated energy. Since the geothermal system operates the heating and cooling functions, oil and gas bills are eliminated. One house accumulated 3,000 hours of credit from May to September, he says, noting the bill for September was a basic service charge of $11.46.

Homeowners receive a one-time federal and state tax rebate for the system, Wilson says. A 10-year property tax exemption also is included, he adds, noting Brookhaven Town and Suffolk County opted into the program.

The expanded ranch still available is listed for $439,000. Features include wood floors, a fireplace, as well as three bedrooms and three bathrooms.