8 tips for choosing the best patio furniture for your outdoor space

Great patio furniture brings comfort and function to your outdoor spaces. Use the following tips to choose the best patio furniture for your space.

Make a list

How would you like your outdoor space to function? Will it serve as a dining area on warm nights? Do you plan to host dinner parties or child's birthdays there? Or do you envision a peaceful reading nook?

Make a list of activities you would like to do in the space and use it to determine what type of patio furniture is necessary.

Try before you buy

Patio furniture will likely be used regularly, especially during the warmer months, so it's essential that the seating is comfortable. Look for pieces with plush cushions on the seats and backs, or cozy up metal and wood furniture with fluffy pillows. Make sure all fabrics are weather-resistant to prevent color-fading or mildew growth.

Go for easy-care outdoor furniture

Search for easy-care patio furniture to minimize upkeep. Most metal, teak, cedar and all-weather wicker pieces are unfazed by whatever nature throws their way. With a bit of regular cleaning, furniture made using these forgiving materials will look wonderful for years. Accessorize with outdoor cushions and pillows with removable covers that can be easily tossed in the washing machine.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Consider storage

Add years to the life of your patio furniture by storing it in a protected location during the off-season. Garages, basements or sheds will shield pieces and prevent damage or additional wear. Even the toughest patio furniture will last longer if it is placed in storage when not in use. If storage space is limited, look for patio furniture that folds or can be easily taken apart for compact storage.

Match colors to outdoor decor

When purchasing patio furniture, you're not limited to neutral colors or the natural tones of wood. Wicker, wood and metal pieces come in a wide variety of colorful finishes. Look for furnishings that play up colors found in your landscaping, on your home's exterior or in your other outdoor decor. If you can't find the right color in the store, a DIY paint job can quickly perk up patio furniture. For the most long-lasting color, reserve bolder hues for cushions and accent pieces.

Invest in quality patio furniture

Plastic resin chairs or side tables might look great on the shelf and will keep their good looks for a year or two out in the sun, but in time they will become brittle and lose their vibrant coloring. The same is true for some wood products and wicker pieces. Shop with care and check reviews before making a big purchase. If you're sticking to a budget, plan to splurge on items that will be used most often, such as a comfortable patio chair or a durable dining table.

Add outdoor rugs for color and comfort

Ground patio furniture by placing it on an all-weather rug. Soft underfoot and rich in texture, an outdoor rug will lend comfort to your patio or deck. Choose a color and pattern that coordinates with your other decor. Make sure it's rated for outdoor use before buying.

Search for dual-purpose patio furniture

Look for hardworking furniture to make the most of your space and budget. Pieces that serve multiple purposes can eliminate the need to purchase additional furniture and leave more room for your favorite outdoor activities.