Huntington Craftsman home’s design is ‘uniquely American’

This custom Craftsman home in Huntington blends English, Asian and modern eclectic design elements to create a “uniquely American” home, its listing agent says. It is on the market for $749,000.

The three-bedroom, two-bath house, which was renovated in 2008, was designed by Glen Grayson, a partner of Huntington-based Hoffman Grayson Architects.

“They went to such great levels to make this a luxurious Craftsman style home,” says listing agent Mary Ruff of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

A living room with a vaulted ceiling features a gas-powered stone fireplace with a granite hearth. It opens to a chef’s kitchen with a six-burner Wolf range, a kitchen island, maple cabinets and marble surfaces. The kitchen backsplash is made of handmade tile created by a potter in Vermont, Ruff says; two bedrooms are on this level as well.

Kitchen countertops and bathrooms are finished in marble. Floors in the kitchen, dining area and lower lever are Italian porcelain tile; elsewhere, there are hardwood hickory floors in three plank widths. Douglas fir window and door trim throughout was hand-finished with tung oil. One hickory bathroom vanity is trimmed with bamboo.

An open staircase in the living and dining space leads downstairs, where there is a family room, an office, the home’s third bedroom and a laundry. The back patio is heated, as are two steps up to it. The family room has a separate entrance through sliding doors.

Set on 0.17 acres in a gently hilly neighborhood, the home is equipped with central air conditioning, six-zone heat and radiant heat floors throughout. The property has a one-car detached garage with a storage loft, as well as in-ground sprinklers. The kitchen and dining area opens to a large backyard deck. A covered front porch features two built-in benches.