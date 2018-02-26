Huntington home listed for $1.7M is built like a chalet

A custom-built home in Huntington listed for $1.7 million is a Vermont-style chalet, says the listing agent.

“Right next to the house is 14 acres of preserve, so you are basically looking out into a forest,” says listing agent Al Iaquinta of HomeSmart Premier Living Realty. “For a Long Island house, it’s like you’re in a ski resort in Vermont.”

The back of the 1989 home features three levels of outdoor space, including a patio on the first floor, a wraparound deck on the middle level and a private balcony off the master bedroom on the upper level.

The house, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, has a foyer with a white oak staircase that leads up to an artist loft and rotunda overlooking the living and dining rooms. The main level, with white oak floors throughout, also includes an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The master bedroom features a two-person sauna and a full bathroom with a bidet and Jacuzzi tub. The lower level of the house includes a yoga studio with a fireplace, Iaquinta says.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The .56-acre property features a gated driveway and attached two-car garage.