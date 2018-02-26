Huntington home listed for $1.7M is built like a chalet
A custom-built home in Huntington listed for $1.7 million is a Vermont-style chalet, says the listing agent.
“Right next to the house is 14 acres of preserve, so you are basically looking out into a forest,” says listing agent Al Iaquinta of HomeSmart Premier Living Realty. “For a Long Island house, it’s like you’re in a ski resort in Vermont.”
The back of the 1989 home features three levels of outdoor space, including a patio on the first floor, a wraparound deck on the middle level and a private balcony off the master bedroom on the upper level.
The house, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, has a foyer with a white oak staircase that leads up to an artist loft and rotunda overlooking the living and dining rooms. The main level, with white oak floors throughout, also includes an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
The master bedroom features a two-person sauna and a full bathroom with a bidet and Jacuzzi tub. The lower level of the house includes a yoga studio with a fireplace, Iaquinta says.
The .56-acre property features a gated driveway and attached two-car garage.