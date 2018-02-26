Huntington home listed for $1.199M is ‘like a private treehouse,’ agent says

A Huntington home listed for $1.199 million that sits atop a hill and has an elevation of 319 feet is “like a private treehouse,” the listing agent says.

The 3.84-acre tree-lined lot is surrounded by Town of Huntington and Suffolk County property, making it very private on three sides, says Diana Garden of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

“They can’t build, so you are very secluded,” she says.

The back of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house on the main level is lined in floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors. The sliders off the living area open to a deck that wraps around two trees on the property and offers view of the backyard, which includes a free-form pool, four-stall barn and paddock.

Garden describes the home as a reverse-Colonial, in which the bedrooms are downstairs and the main floor is upstairs. The upper level has an open concept, with hardwood floors, includes a living room, dining room and galley kitchen with granite countertops.

The lower level includes a family room with a fireplace and sliding glass doors. Two bedrooms feature radiant heated floors, including the master, which also has a bathroom and sliders that open to the pool area.

The property, which has taxes of $24,068, also includes a two-car garage.