If you a want a Victorian for less than $500,000

Ridge

78 Madeline Rd.

$474,990

The twin roof peaks and covered front porch give this four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom home its Victorian feel, the listing agent says. The house, with hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings, was built in 2014. To one side of the foyer is a formal living room and to the other is the formal dining room. The eat-in kitchen, featuring a breakfast nook with sliders, boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and 42-inch cabinets. Open to the kitchen is a den that includes a stone wall fireplace. The master suite — with a walk-in closet and bathroom with a separate shower and tub — is on the upper level along with three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The full basement includes an outside entrance, full-size windows and 8-foot ceilings. The 0.51-acre property, with taxes of $13,670, also has an attached one-car garage. Gina Walter and Tinamarie Hughes, Century 21 Cor-Ace Realty, 631-495-3059, 631-707-6882

Lynbrook

219 Vincent Ave.

$409,000

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This three-bedroom, 1 1⁄2-bathroom Victorian, which was built in 1925, has features that give it Old World charm, says the home’s listing agent. That includes original hardwood flooring, including in the living room, where the floors have a parquet-like design. The living room flows into the formal dining room and adjacent eat-in kitchen. A half bathroom along with a laundry room and outside entrance leading to a back patio are situated on the main level. All three bedrooms, each with hardwood flooring, and a full bathroom are on the upper level. The master boasts a walk-in closet. The 49-by-150-foot property, which includes a detached two-car garage, has taxes of $16,550. Glenn DiResto, Rockaway Beach House Realty, 718-318-8188

Port Jefferson Station

22 Park Ave.

$424,996

This Victorian, with four bedrooms and 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, includes a covered granny porch that stretches across the front of the house. Built in 2001, the home includes a living room with a stone fireplace and a formal dining room with hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen, with a windowed breakfast nook and outside entrance, is lined with ceramic tile flooring. The master bedroom, which has tray ceilings, includes a bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub and shower stall. All four bedrooms are on the upper level along with a full bathroom and laundry area. The full basement features 8-foot ceilings, an outside entrance and egress windows. The 0.35-acre property, on a dead-end street, also includes a back deck. The taxes are $14,814. Laura Cochran, H&G Realty-NY Inc., 631-774-2766