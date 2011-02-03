If you're thinking of buying in Orient

The scoop. "Orient is the place people come to unwind," says Jerry Cibulski of Century 21 Albertson Realty. It remains one of the more bucolic communities on Long Island. There are no strip malls, fast food outlets or condominium complexes. And many residents prefer it that way. Four months ago, the Long Island Water Authority gave up a yearlong battle to extend public water service to Orient after strong resistance from residents who feared it would trigger new development.

The most significant area of commerce is on Village Lane, where a general store, a linen shop, the post office and an ice-cream parlor are clustered. A morning stop at the general store is a daily ritual for many residents, who drop in for coffee, breakfast and the newspaper. The closest supermarket is in Greenport.

"Real estate in the area wasn't really sought after until the 1980s and then the area became a popular artist community. People see the openness of Orient and realize that it is the most rural of the North Fork communities," says Richard Abatelli of RE/MAX East Abatelli Realty.

Included in the community is Orient Point, which is the location of ferry service to New London, Conn. With up to 29 daily departures possible in the summer, a significant amount of traffic passes through this old-fashioned community daily. The Cross Sound Ferry operates a high-speed ferry for foot passengers only, which is a favorite among casino-goers who can leave their cars free of charge in the Orient parking lot.

The area is populated with vintage homes. Of the current 22 houses for sale, 32 percent were built before 1950. And more than half of those were built in the 1800s. There are no condos or town houses.

Sales price. There were 17 sales last year, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island data. The median price was $835,000, with a low of $440,000 and a high of $1,945,000. From November 2008 to December 2009, there were eight sales, with a median price of $814,500. The low was $420,000, and the high was $2,000,000.

Attractions. Orient Point County Park, Orient Beach State Park; The Candyman, a candy shop that specialize in homemade chocolates, and Island's End Golf & Country Club (semiprivate) in nearby Greenport.

OTHER STATS

Town: Southold

Area: 5.1 square miles

ZIP code: 11957

Population: 711

Median age: 57.6

Median household income: $53,750

Median home value: $644,500

LIRR time to NYC: 2 hours, 56 minutes

Monthly ticket: $429

School district: Oysterponds School District (K-8) serves Orient and East Marion; high school students attend Greenport High.

