If you want a home with a steam shower

SYOSSET

$1.15 million, 175 Split Rock Rd.

The oversize steam shower is more like a spa at this Split Rock Road home, says agent Kathleen Pisani of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. Pisani says the shower is equipped with multiple shower and steam heads, as well as its own skylight and surround-sound speakers.

“If you are looking to feel like royalty,” Pisani says, “this setup is better than the Ritz-Carlton.” The bathroom is part of a master suite with a unique, open floor plan, Pisani says, including a generously sized spa tub with whirlpool jets, towel warmers, heated toilet seats, built-in hair dryers and floors with radiant heat.

The 1964 farm ranch has four bedrooms and five full baths. The eat-in kitchen features skylights in the cathedral ceiling and has been renovated to include granite countertops, double dishwashers and warming trays. There are three fireplaces -- in the formal dining room, den and finished basement, which also includes a playroom, cedar storage and an outside entrance. There’s a porch, a patio and multiple decks on the 1.2-acre property.

Taxes are $25,955. Kathleen Pisani, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-359-9499.

EAST HAMPTON

$950,000, 2 Appaloosa Ct.

Homebuyers on the hunt for a steam shower may find this Dune Alpin Farm co-op a triple treat. All three bathrooms in the 1982 home were updated to include steam showers and other high-end amenities, says agent Linda Casinover of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Casinover says the two-bedroom unit offers a “well-appointed” open floor plan with a renovated kitchen, a dining area and a living room that features a wood-burning fireplace with a marble mantel. There’s also a cozy den area with pocket doors, Casinover says, that can be used as a third bedroom, and a spiral staircase that leads to a sleeping loft with sunny skylights. Sliding glass doors off the living room lead to a brick patio that looks out on a private reserve. Residents have access to the co-op’s heated pool and tennis courts.

The maintenance fees, which include taxes, are $971. Linda Casinover, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-300-8027.

GREAT NECK

$959,000, 9 Dale Carnegie Ct.

The brightly colored bathroom in this expanded ranch is in keeping with the eclectic decorating style of the Dale Carnegie Court home. Listing agent Katie Qu of Prime Realty says the bathroom was updated two years ago to include the luxurious, tiled steam shower, a heated marble floor and a sauna.

The four-bedroom home has 3 1⁄2 baths, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a formal dining room with hardwood floors. There’s a den and living room — each with its own fireplace. The 1939 home also offers an enclosed porch and an office in the finished basement.

There’s a two-car garage on the 138-by-125-foot property, and Qu says as Great Neck residents, the homeowners have access to private clubs offering a swimming pool, golf course, tennis courts, basketball courts and a gym.

Taxes are $13,560. Katie Qu, Prime Realty, 646-610-0360.