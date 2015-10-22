If you want a house on a cul-de-sac

$699,990

Bellmore

2548 Phillip Ct.The courtyard of this Phillip Court home has been the site of more family parties than you can count, says listing agent Matthew Wynn of Exit Realty. Over the past quarter-century the homeowners have taken advantage of the privacy of their cul-de-sac location to play host to friends, relatives and even a petting zoo. The waterfront home has a bulkhead overlooking a canal, and the 68-by-122-foot property features a sunken, above-ground pool and multilevel decking. The three-bedroom split-level offers three marble and granite bathrooms, a renovated eat-in kitchen and vaulted ceilings in the formal dining room and living room. The 1958 home features an open floor plan, an extended den with a fireplace and hardwood floors, and a gym in the finished basement. Taxes are $14,660. Matthew Wynn, Exit Realty Premier, 516-659-8908

$825,000

Stony Brook

11 Dogwood Dr.

Sitting in the wooded backyard of this Dogwood Drive home you can feel like you are tucked away in your own secret garden, complete with a pond and a pergola, says listing agent Miriam Ainbinder of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. The cul-de-sac brings privacy and tranquillity to the .6-acre property, which Ainbinder says has been thoughtfully planted by homeowners who love to garden. Patio pavers make a path through the greenery to multiple sitting areas to enjoy the view. The large windows on the house, Ainbinder says, help bring the outside in. The Postmodern was built in 2000 and has four bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, a living room and formal dining room. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, maple cabinets and a butcher's block center island, and opens to a family room with a fireplace. The master bedroom is en suite, with a whirlpool and sitting room. Other amenities include nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and a skylight. Taxes are $26,619. Miriam Ainbinder, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 631-988-9200

$1,199,999

Dix Hills

4 Executive Ct.

This French Colonial's cul-de-sac is a draw for young and old, says agent listing agent Patty Vorilas of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Adults love the secluded, wooded backyard for relaxing and entertaining, Vorilas says, and children have the freedom to play and ride bikes in the safety of the dead-end street. The one-acre property offers a heated infinity pool with a waterfall and a hot tub and a pool house decorated with mosaic tiles and has its own full kitchen and bath. The limestone patio features wrought iron fencing, as well as a built-in Viking grill, refrigerator and sink with granite countertops for outdoor entertaining. When you step inside the five-bedroom home, Vorilas says, there is "even more to love." There are 3 1/2 baths with radiant flooring and an eat-in limestone and onyx kitchen with a Subzero refrigerator and Thermador cooktop. There's a formal living and dining room and a den with an onyx hearth fireplace. The master bedroom is en-suite, with a steam shower, Jacuzzi and speaker system. Other amenities include parquet flooring, crown moldings and a newly refinished basement with a wet bar and walk-through cedar closet. Taxes are $25,146. Patty Vorilas, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-729-2612