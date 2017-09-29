If you want a house with 6 bedrooms for under $500,000

Medford

162 Jamaica Ave.

$449,900

With six bedrooms on the upper level of this Colonial, the house offers plenty of room for a large or extended family. The house, built in 1970, includes a living room-dining room combination that features a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. The kitchen boasts a separate dining area. The house, with three full bathrooms, also includes a partially finished basement with an outside entrance. In the backyard of the one-acre lot is an in-ground swimming pool and a cement patio with a built-in grill and firepit, the agent says. The property includes a covered porch and an attached two-car garage. The taxes are $11,947.

Trudy Lauben, Coldwell Banker M & D Good Life, 631-300-8374

Levittown

155 Loring Rd.

$464,500

This six-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial boasts master bedrooms on both the main and upper levels, the home’s listing agent says. The house was built in 1950 and fully updated within the last 12 to 15 years, the agent adds. In addition to two bedrooms, the main level also features a living room, an eat-in kitchen with oak cabinetry, a dining room and a family room with sliding glass doors opening to a backyard that has a cement patio. Four bedrooms are on the upper level along with a full bathroom. There is also a full attic. The 60-by-100-foot property, which features a four-car driveway, has taxes of $13,465.

Alice Miller, Century 21 Prevete Bastone, 516-313-2987

Bay Shore

1392 Boston Ave.

$499,000

In addition to having six bedrooms, this Colonial also includes a full, custom-finished basement with a wet bar and full bathroom, the home’s listing agent says. The 1961 house, with three full bathrooms and two half-baths, features a foyer that leads to formal living and dining rooms. The eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master suite, which includes a bathroom, is on the upper level with the five additional bedrooms and two baths. In front of the house is a full-width covered porch. In the back is a Trex deck, paver patio and in-ground pool. Taxes on the 75-by-132-foot property are $13,596.

Tracy Sobel, Ramsay Realtors, 631-445-7895