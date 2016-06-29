If you want a house with a patio

Huntington Station, 21 Lewis Ct., $419,000

The brick paver patio is a perfect place to take in the “elegantly planted” property of this Huntington home, says listing agent Claire Ferrari of Coach Realtors. The 0.33-acre, terraced yard features manicured gardens, stone steps and a fountain.

The property is tree-lined and fully fenced, Ferrari says, making the patio a private retreat for relaxing and enjoying the view. It’s also a great place to dine and entertain, she says, as the patio can be accessed from a set of French doors in the home’s formal dining room.

Ferrari says the 1958 farm ranch offers four bedrooms, two full baths and a center hall that gives great flow to the living space. There’s an eat-in kitchen with white cabinets and a large pantry, and a living room that features built-in bookshelves on both sides of the wood-burning fireplace.

The house also offers a main-floor master bedroom and central air-conditioning. The property features a shed, sprinkler system, garage and covered front patio at the entrance to the home.

The taxes are $9,014. Claire Ferrari, Coach Realtors, 631-327-8217.

Bellmore, 2530 Centre Ave., $609,900

There are two separate patio areas at this Port Washington house -- one covered, the other out in the open. The house is on the market in July 2016 for $859,000. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The Cambridge stone patio at this Bellmore Colonial is the site of an outdoor living room, says listing agent Cindy DiBiasi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The patio on the 50-by-100-foot property features a seating area and an outdoor fireplace, DiBiasi says, and was designed by the owners as a quiet place to unwind on a daily basis and a hub for hosting friends and family on the weekends.

The 2006 home features four large bedrooms and 2 1⁄2 baths, DiBiasi says, including a master suite with vaulted ceilings and a master bath with a double vanity and a skylight.

There’s a formal dining room, a living room, a den and an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, radiant heated floors and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator and a wine cooler.

The house also has hardwood floors, crown moldings, central air-conditioning and a walk-up attic. The fully fenced property features a one-car garage and is equipped with sprinkler and security systems.

The taxes are $14,114. Cindy DiBiasi and Athena Tina Canaris, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-524-1954 and 516-623-3017.

Port Washington, 28 Radcliff Ave., $859,000

You can enjoy the handsome slate patio at this expanded cape rain or shine, says listing agent Phyllis Realmuto of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. That’s because there are two separate patio areas on the 73-by-100-foot property — one an uncovered sitting area near the lawn and gardens and a second covered patio area added by the owners during a recent renovation.

There’s a sitting and dining area sheltered by an overhang with brick columns and dark bead-board paneling, Realmuto says, so a summer sprinkle won’t keep you from eating outdoors.

The 1950 house on the property offers an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash and terra-cotta floors. There’s a formal dining room, a living room and a great room brightened by skylights and sliding glass door to the yard.

The four-bedroom home offers three updated baths, Realmuto says, in addition to central air-conditioning and Brazilian teak floors.

The taxes are $15,205. Phyllis Realmuto, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-578-3439.