If you want a house with coffered ceilings

KINGS PARK

563 Pulaski Rd., $979,900

The family room in this Colonial has 10-foot cherry coffered ceilings that add to the ambience of the home, says listing agent Bonnie Glenn of Coach Realtors. “Buyers are really attracted to coffered ceilings,” Glenn says. “It adds warmth and character.”

Matching the coffer are Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, which are featured on both levels of the house. The family room includes a built-in cherry bookcase and a stone fireplace that stretches from the floor to the ceiling.

Overlooking the room is a granite eat-in kitchen, which has a center island breakfast bar, a stacked-stone cooking area with a Wolf oven and radiant heated floors. The four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house includes a rounded living room, a formal dining room, and a master suite with a fireplace, limestone bathroom and two walk-in closets.

In front of the all-brick house is a fountain in the center of a circular driveway. The backyard of the one-acre property has a bluestone patio with a 17-foot exterior stone fireplace.

The taxes are $26,328. Bonnie Glenn, Coach Realtors, 631-921-1494.

FREEPORT

172 Rose St., $469,000

This Kings Park Colonial, listed for $979,000 in September 2016, has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Credit: Coach Realtors

This 1915 Victorian has been fully updated, but the original coffered ceilings add an old-fashioned element that helps maintain the home’s “historic elegance and charm,” says listing agent Paul Garrett of Garrett Realty Group. Like all molding in the house, the coffer is original oak, and it is featured in the dining room and living room, which also includes a wood-burning fireplace.

Garrett says the house also has its original pine floors and cathedral-style stained and wavy glass windows with arched mullions. The four-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom house has a dining room that features a built-in oak china closet with the original stain. The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances.

The home has three enclosed porches — a wraparound front porch, a heated side porch and a second-floor rear porch off a bedroom. The 0.44-acre property also includes a full walk-up attic, an unfinished basement with a brick foundation and a free-standing 2.5-car garage.

The taxes are $17,246. Paul Garrett, Garrett Realty Group, 516-578-1694.

This Freeport Victorian, on the market in September 2016 for $469,000, has coffered ceilings. Credit: Garrett Realty Group

BRIGHTWATERS

355 Woodland Dr., $774,999

Walk through the front door of this five-bedroom Colonial and there are coffered ceilings directly above, says listing agent Diane Betz of Ramsay Realtors. To one side of the foyer is the formal living room and on the other is a den with a white brick fireplace, with each room featuring oak coffered ceilings.

The coffer, with matching moldings throughout, is also featured in the dining room. Built in 1909, the home has hardwood floors and includes 3.5 updated bathrooms, a new eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and third-floor quarters with a full bath.

A fenced-in 20-by-40-foot inground heated saltwater pool and brick patio are featured in the backyard. The 0.97-acre property, in the Brightwaters Lakes section, includes a detached two-car garage with a loft.

The taxes are $18,417. Diane Betz, Ramsay Realtors, 631-241-0298.