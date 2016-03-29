If you want a house with perennial gardens

$879,000

Cutchogue

1030 Country Club Dr.

Every corner of this one-acre property has been meticulously planted by the homeowner, says Jeanmarie Bay of Town & Country Real Estate. Bay calls the owner a master gardener, saying she planted the property so that blooms can be seen from every window and walkway, and assuring that “something is always in bloom, from daffodils in the spring to crape myrtle in the fall.” The perennial gardens surround the heated, gunite pool, Bay says, and line the winding, crushed stone driveway leading to the home. Built in 1984, the farm ranch offers five bedrooms and 3 1⁄2 baths. There’s a main-floor master suite featuring walk-in closets and views of Downs Creek and the bay beyond. The home also offers a junior suite and an upstairs wing with a separate entrance that Bay says is ideal for overnight guests or an au pair. There’s an updated, granite kitchen, a formal dining room, a living room and a family room. Amenities include two fireplaces, hardwood floors, skylights and a full basement. There’s a front porch, rear patio and two-car garage on the property, which is equipped with inground sprinklers. Taxes are $13,871. Jeanmarie Bay and Nicholas Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate, 917-519-4180 and 631-948-0143

$649,000

Floral Park

8 Revere Ct.

When strolling through the colorful yard of this Floral Park Colonial, “You feel like you’re in an English garden,” says listing agent Alfred Kohart of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. Situated in the aptly named Colonial Gardens neighborhood, the home is set back from the road on an angle, Kohart says, providing a great deal of privacy. The property is framed by lush green plantings and flowering perennial blooms, Kohart says, with a sheltered backyard that’s a picturesque place to relax or recreate. Kohart says the 1938 home “has the charming feel of a cottage,” offering three bedrooms and 1 1⁄2 updated baths. There’s a renovated eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and a living room with a fireplace. The home features hardwood floors, central air-conditioning, an attic and a full basement. There’s a garage and a trellised front porch on the 93-by-147-foot property, which is on a cul-de-sac. Taxes are $13,850. Alfred Kohart, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-263-4272