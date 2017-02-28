If you want a house with room to store wine

GLEN COVE

48 Old Tappan Rd., $948,000

The position of the wine room in this high-ranch — off the den — “makes it very conducive to being used, as opposed to being in a basement,” says listing agent Michael Stanco of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “It’s incorporated into the living space.”

Wood-trimmed, glass-paneled doors open to the 400-bottle wine closet, which includes racks and shelving. The den, located on the lower level of the house, also features a wood-burning fireplace in a floor-to-ceiling brick wall.

The four-bedroom house, built in 1963, features three full bathrooms. Hardwood floors and wood-trimmed molding line the living room, dining room and bedrooms on the main floor.

The eat-in kitchen, with a panoramic window that overlooks the backyard, boasts granite countertops, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. French doors off the dining room open to a bluestone patio that includes an outdoor television and a firepit.

Also situated in the backyard of the 0.46-acre property is an in-ground heated gunite pool, cabana and built-in gas barbecue. The driveway, which has a gated entry, leads to a 2.5-car garage.

The taxes are $12,438. Michael Stanco, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 917-293-0915.

CENTER MORICHES

11 Bernstein Blvd., $399,000

In addition to multiple wine racks, the finished basement in this Colonial also boasts an L-shaped bar with granite countertops. The racks, on the same wall as the bar, stretch nearly from the floor to ceiling and hold approximately 250 bottles.

The basement, which currently includes a pool table, also has a stone wall with a built-in fireplace flanked by shelving.

The four-bedroom house, built in 2003, has 2.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors run through the main living area, which includes the living room, formal dining room and kitchen. Sliding glass doors open to an AZEK deck in the backyard.

The master bedroom, with a walk-in closet and full bathroom, is situated on the second floor. The 0.86-acre property also includes a two-car garage and an enclosed front porch.

The taxes are $13,929. Cynthia Rodriguez, Coldwell Banker M & D Good Life, 631-220-6573.

HUNTINGTON

74 Old Northport Rd., $647,500

Dual wine refrigerators, with room for 84 bottles, are flanked by two nearly floor-to-ceiling wine racks, which hold 200 bottles in the basement of this newly renovated split-level, says the home’s listing agent. Bookending the racks are wood-paneled storage areas.

The smart home, with its lighting, temperature and alarm system capable of being controlled by a smartphone, has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

The open floor plan includes a living room with white marble flooring, built-in shelving and French doors that lead to a side patio.

The kitchen, with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, opens to a den with a stone fireplace and French doors that offer access to a paver patio in the backyard.

The master suite includes his-and-hers closets and a bathroom with a walk-in shower. It’s situated on the second level along with two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.

A covered front porch adorns the front of the house, which sits on a 0.35-acre property and also includes an attached two-car garage.

The taxes are $14,697. Jean-Paul Commisso, Cornerstone Real Estate Services, 516-316-4332.