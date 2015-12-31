If you want a Long Island home with coffered ceilings

Manorville

42 Bauer Ave.

$469,990

Colorful coffered ceilings in the kitchen and dining room are part of what make this renovated Postmodern “a craftsman’s work of art,” says agent Donna Lomenzo of Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life. Lomenzo says the formal dining room is adorned with taupe ceiling panels and green walls, with white wainscoting and built-in shelving. The eat-in kitchen features pastel pink panels in the ceiling, as well as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a double-wall Trivection oven, a wine refrigerator, a center island and radiant floors. The 1988 home was remodeled in 2001 to include a master suite with his and her walk-in closets and a private, covered balcony. The home offers a total of four bedrooms and three full baths, custom woodwork, hardwood floors and a full basement. There’s an attached garage and a rear patio on the .68-acre property, which is equipped with in-ground sprinklers. Taxes are $14,131. Donna Lomenzo, Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life, 631-835-8056

St. James

7 Peter Ct.

$689,999

The white coffered ceiling in the den is part of the custom woodwork that makes this 1991 Colonial so appealing, says agent Maria Orlandi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The rectangular ceiling accents complement the handsome millwork around the granite fireplace, Orlandi says, as well as the crown moldings and hardwood floors that can be found throughout the home. The ceiling in the formal dining room has octagonal molding and an intricately detailed plaque from which a chandelier hangs, and the master bedroom features a tray ceiling in shades of blue and white. Orlandi says the owner, who has a passion for home decorating, added the elaborate ceilings, detailed woodwork and quilted, silk fabric on the walls of the formal living room when the home was renovated in 2011. The four-bedroom home offers 3 1⁄2 baths, an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, an office and a rec room in the finished basement. Situated on a cul-de-sac, the .66-acre property features a salt water pool, paver patio, firepit and a two-car garage. Taxes are $15,124. Maria Orlandi, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-697-0474

Long Beach

462 W. Beech St.

$979,000

The owner of this 1926 Colonial renovated the home himself, with “over-the-top attention to detail,” says agent Debra Walsh Gusler of Petrey West Realty. Gusler says the owner added a peach and white tray ceiling in the den and master bedroom, a tray ceiling with custom lighting in the formal dining room, a coffered ceiling in the formal living room and crown molding and mahogany inlays in the library ceiling when he updated the home in 2004. Gusler says other embellishments include ornate woodwork on the oak banisters, plinth moldings and mahogany floors trimmed with Celtic knots. The four-bedroom home offers 2 1⁄2 baths, two fireplaces and an eat-in kitchen. There’s a finished walk-up attic and a family room in the full basement, which has an outside entrance. The home is on a 50-by-100-foot lot that features a porch, two decks and a patio and comes with beach rights. Taxes are $15,950. Debra Walsh Gusler, Petrey West Realty, 516-807-8356