In Huntington Bay, a designer's very own show house for $2.295 million

This Huntington Bay home, on the market for $2.295 million, is a showpiece on the water. Interior designer Diane Guariglia, of Dyfari Interiors, renovated and decorated the cedar-shake house during the past five years, adding unique and custom-made materials to put a sophisticated, modernized twist on the traditional.

The home's dark-colored kitchen is particularly striking. Along with Calcutta marble counters and a lacquered ceiling, it has parquet floors with leather inserts.

"I wanted it to be transitional looking, and kind of sexy," Guariglia says. "Everyone is doing white kitchens and I wanted to get away from the white and do something completely different."

The dark kitchen is juxtaposed with a white dining room with custom-designed wood wall paneling and a beaded chandelier from Made Goods. Grass-cloth wallpaper and a coffered ceiling are highlights of the living room, and reclaimed barn wood panels line the walls of the family room. The entry hall has a dramatic gray custom wood newel post, and there are unusual wall coverings and light fixtures throughout. There are four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a half-bath.

"I think the whole house has a very cohesive feel," Guariglia says.

The property has 95 feet of sandy beach and also access to a residents' beach.

The listing agent is Janine Gleusner of Signature Premier Properties.