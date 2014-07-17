Former Southold inn comes with original details

A Southold farmhouse that was converted from a single-family home to the Point o’ View Inn in the mid-1900s is on the market for $529,000.

Anna Walsh bought the farmhouse in the early 1900s and converted it from a single-family home to an inn, says Toby Marienseld, who is selling the home, which now belongs to her parents, with her sister Shannon Digate.

Marienseld’s family bought the inn in 1960 to use as a family home. “It was a fun grandparents’ house,” says Marienseld, recalling wandering through the yard picking berries.

When Marienseld’s parents inherited the house in 1994, they renovated the kitchen, though many features of the inn are still preserved. Inside, a brass label is on the bathroom door reading “toilet” and the rooms have the original doors with the original room numbers above them.

Kristy Naddell of Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the listing.