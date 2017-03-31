Interior design fundraiser benefits Ronald McDonald Houses

Long Island homeowners and apartment dwellers have the opportunity to work with an interior designer at a discounted rate while giving to a local charity for the second year of an event organized by the American Society of Interior Designers New York Metro Chapter.

The 2017 Spring Spruce Up, sponsored by paint and wallpaper company Farrow & Ball, is a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald Houses — New York and Long Island.

Some of the designers involved were part of Project Design, a 2014 update of the spaces in the 42-suite New Hyde Park building, which houses the families of children undergoing treatment at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

Residents can sign up for the program by visiting asidnymetro.org. After filling out an application, they will be matched with a local interior designer who can provide paint color selections, discuss floor plans or help get started on a kitchen renovation, among other things. The fee is $100 an hour, with a maximum of two hours. Designers will be donating their time, and all of the fees go to the Ronald McDonald Houses. Consultations will be done through June 20.

“It gives the consumer the opportunity to refresh, renew and update their space and get them initiated into an idea of how an interior designer works,” says Bonnie Steves, a Manhattan-based interior designer who was involved with Project Design and is helping to organize the 2017 Spring Spruce Up.