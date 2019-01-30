Jericho couple selling home to go boating
Sellers Jason and Nicole Cicardo
Community Jericho
Asking price $899,999
The basics A three-bedroom, two-bath split-level on .15-acre lot
The competition A three-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on 22nd Street is listed for $899,000.
Nearest recent sale A five-bedroom, four-bath home on Elmtree Lane sold Aug. 23 for $1.253 million.
Taxes with no exemptions $8,720
Time on the market Since Sept. 27
Listing agent Elena D’Agostino and Joyce Mennella, Lucky to Live Here Realty, Cold Spring Harbor, 631-692-7100
Why it’s for sale Jason, 43, director of sales in the health-care field, and Nicole, 34, a stay-at-home mother, say they’re looking to move to the North Shore to enjoy boating.
Jason talks about his home and living on the block for 40 years:
“I love this neighborhood so much. I bought this house when I was 30 after growing up across street. Around five years ago, I started a big renovation and put on a new roof, new siding and some new windows. We also renovated the kitchen and vaulted the kitchen ceilings to 10½ feet and 10 feet in the living room. Also, the air-conditioning is about five years ago. Both bathrooms are renovated, one just a year ago. We put in a new Trex deck last year and actually lowered it to a foot off the ground, which created tremendous privacy. A previous owner had added a dining room off the kitchen with three ceiling-to-floor windows, a bay window and a door out to the deck. The room faces the south and gets sunlight all day. There are hardwood floors throughout the house. The bedrooms have carpet over finished hardwood floors. . . . We’ve had many parties here, for all the holidays. This was the house to come to."