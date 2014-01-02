Josefa Neilson Osborn's Bellport Village guest house listed for $1.1M

This Dutch Colonial in Bellport Village, on the market for $1.1 million, is a guest cottage that was grand enough to be named.

Known as The Flower Box for the roses that grew nearby, it housed guests of the summer home built in the 1890s by Josefa Neilson Osborn, a society woman who started a successful high-end dressmaking business after her husband, a wine merchant and stockbroker, lost his money in the Panic of 1893.

Osborn outfitted Manhattan’s wealthiest women, costumed Ethel Barrymore, wrote for fashion magazines and is considered the inventor of the shirtwaist, a garment with the upper portion fashioned like a man's shirt. Osborn’s “gowns were regarded as the most beautiful creations made in this country,” read her 1908 New York Times obituary.

The wood-shingled house sits on a hill overlooking Bellport Marina and the Great South Bay.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Joyce Roe and Loretta Drew of Douglas Elliman Real Estate are co-listing agents.

Search Newsday Homes for more listings in Bellport.