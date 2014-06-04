Kardashian sisters rent Hamptons home, report says

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian have rented a waterfront 9,000-square-foot mansion in North Sea for the summer, said sources with knowledge of the deal.

The sisters, who raised the ire of locals when word got out that they had rented a space in Southampton Village for their DASH boutique, will presumably be filming part of their new E! show, "Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons," in the five-bedroom, 6½-bathroom house with a distinctive gambrel roof. The property lies on three acres along North Sea Harbor near Southampton Village and has a heated pool, a covered porch with a fireplace and an 80-foot private dock, the real estate listing said.

It was available to rent from Memorial Day to Labor Day for $295,000, and has also been on the market, most recently for $13.95 million.

It should be a 10-minute drive to the pop-up shop on Jobs Lane.

Southampton Mayor Mark Epley said that even friends from out of state have asked him about the news that the reality TV stars are coming to town.

"People come out to the East End of Long Island and they want their privacy protected and they want to be able to walk the streets and be left alone," Epley says. "I'm hoping that this is a nonevent with them and it doesn't create issues."

Residents expressed similar desires.

"North Sea is generally a quiet place," said Barbara Fair, past president of the North Sea Community Association. "It's sort of considered the non-Hamptons by some, and we're not quite used to the celebrity status. It will be a new experience for all of us and hopefully it will not be unpleasant."

The TV show, which according to reports started filming Tuesday, is scheduled to air in the fall.