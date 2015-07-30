Katie Lee puts Water Mill home on market for $6.5 million

Food Network host Katie Lee has listed her Water Mill home for $6.5 million. She she purchased in 2011 after her split from Billy Joel.

Both Lee and fellow TV personality Nate Berkus decorated the wood-shingled, six-bedroom home, which was built in 2010, says listing agent Cindy Shea of Sotheby's International Realty. Berkus also decorated the oceanfront Sagaponack home that Lee shared with Joel, and which he sold last year for $19 million.

Lee, a cookbook author and co-host of the Food Network show "The Kitchen," also spruced up that part of the home. She converted the area that would have been a mudroom or a utility space into a butler's pantry, installing a third oven, an extra refrigerator and a dishwasher.

"It's truly a chef's kitchen," Shea says.

Lee also added an outdoor kitchen and entertaining area with a commercial-grade pizza oven and Wolf grill. A firepit overlooks the heated gunite pool and spa.

"She's just totally set up to entertain in a very gracious way," Shea says.