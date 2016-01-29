Kings Point home with 2 pools, waterfall, pond, stream for $13.88M

A 12,000-square-foot home in Kings Point with six bedrooms, seven baths and a half-bath, on the market for $13.88 million, comes with its own indoor pool.

The master bedroom features a deck overlooking the pool as well as an additional deck with a view of the 1.3-acre property and the Long Island Sound beyond.

Outside, there is a pond, a stream and a waterfall, as well as granite rock gardens.

A four-story great room has its own stone fireplace, and four bedrooms have their own outdoor terrace. The house also comes with an eat-in kitchen, greenhouse, cabana, outdoor pool and exercise room.

Yvonne J. “Bonnie” Doran of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.