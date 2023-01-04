4-bedroom Montauk house with lake views asks $4 million

A recently renovated four-bedroom, 3½-bath Montauk house with lake views is on the market for $3.999 million. The annual property taxes are $9,013.

Built in 1953 on a 0.22-acre lot on Old West Lake Drive, the 3,000-square-foot house underwent more than $2 million in renovations, said listing agent Laura Dello Russo of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The exterior was completed eight years ago and the interior in 2019.

“In today’s day and age, people don’t want to come in and do construction or update anything,” Dello Russo said. “You can basically walk in there and have everything at your disposal.”

The living area and kitchen. Credit: LI Virtual

There are hardwood floors throughout the home, plus marble and granite surfaces in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is a gas fireplace in the living room, an extra living area in the basement and a new infrared sauna.

More spa features can be found in the backyard: An in-ground saltwater pool, a hot tub and outdoor shower, all atop a stone patio with surround-sound speakers.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The primary bedroom takes up the entire second level, with lofted ceilings and a bathroom attached. Sliding doors lead to a private balcony, and stairs lead to a rooftop deck with views of Lake Montauk.

The dining area. Credit: LI Virtual

The property, which is served by the Montauk Public School District, is 4 miles from the famous lighthouse and 1 mile from Ditch Plains Beach.

“A perfect homeowner would be someone who is in the city and wants to get away,” said Dello Russo, “and doesn’t know all the things Long Island has to experience.”