$2.099M Laurel Hollow home comes with putting greens

A Laurel Hollow home that comes with its own putting greens is on the market for $2.099 million.

The two-acre parcel includes two tees and several golf holes and sand traps, says listing agent Jeanine Palatella of Signature Premier Properties. The owner, a golf enthusiast, added these features to his property, says Palatella.

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom house features a media room, outdoor built-in barbecue, three-car garage, in-ground pool, and beach mooring at Laurel Hollow Beach.