Renovated Levittown house lists for $440,000

A three-bedroom Levittown home listed for $440,000 is not your usual Levitt-style house.

Built in 1948, the house has features, added over the years, that distinguish it from the original, and nearly identical, Cape-styled homes that William Levitt’s company mass-produced in the 1940s.

A dormer was added to the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, allowing for the creation of a covered front porch and a “uniquely-sized” master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, says George Hanley of Century 21 American Homes, who is representing the property along with Patricia Brownstone.

The eat-in kitchen, which includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a mosaic backsplash, was moved from the front of the house to the rear, Brownstone says. It sits next to the formal dining room, originally a main-level bedroom, which has French doors opening to a patio.

The 60-by-100-foot property also includes a detached 2 1⁄2-car garage.