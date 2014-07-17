Lido Beach home where the living's up top

The third-floor observation deck at one Lido Beach house is used for far more than stargazing. “I’ve got everything up there,” says homeowner Marc Binder, who has the house on the market for $1,925 million. “There’s lights ... speakers for music, electric and running water.”

Binder uses this deck as another living space with outdoor lounge chairs to relax and enjoy panoramic views of the ocean.

There is also the potential to run a gas line to the deck, and there is a spot that is reinforced to hold a hot tub, he says.

Just three houses from the beach, the four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home also features decking on the second level that wraps around the house, says co-listing agent Renee Weinberg of Petrey East Realty. A spiral staircase leads to the roof.

The house is also unusual in that it has a three-car garage and parking for up to eight cars.

Superstorm Sandy caused a small flood on the first level of the home. Binder has since renovated the home and prepared for future storms. Electrical outlets were raised higher from the ground, and a generator was installed.

The first level has three bedrooms, a full bathroom, a laundry room and a den. The second level is the main living level of the home with an open floor plan. “The master is on the same level as the living room, dining room, kitchen and half-bath,” Weinberg says. “There is a state-of-the-art intercom system. If you are upstairs in the living area on the second floor, you can buzz people in.”

The master suite features a bathroom with a rain shower and soaking tub, and has access to the main-level deck. The home comes with a pass to a private beach for Lido Dunes residents only.