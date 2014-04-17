LIers facing foreclosure can get help from state agency

Long Island homeowners at risk of foreclosure can seek assistance on Friday in Baldwin.

The state Department of Financial Services will offer guidance to homeowners at Baldwin Public Library, 2385 Grand Ave. The agency’s van will be stationed there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Homeowners should bring relevant documents, such as records of mortgage payments and correspondence with their lender. Agency representatives can help homeowners in applying for mortgage modifications, communicating with lenders and understanding their rights. The agency warns homeowners to be wary of “mortgage rescue scams” marketed by private businesses.

Those who cannot make it to the event on Friday may call the agency at 800-342-3736, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or file complaints at www.dfs.ny.gov.



