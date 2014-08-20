Lloyd Harbor carriage house for sale

The 1908 carriage house of the William J. Matheson estate in Lloyd Harbor is on the market for $4.25 million.

“You feel like you’re in a place other than Long Island,” says Jacqueline Iversen, who is selling the carriage house. “It’s a glorious location, and it takes you into another time and place. You just get wrapped up in the history.”

Iversen’s home still maintains several features of the old carriage house. The 1½-story master bedroom was originally the hayloft of the carriage house and still has the original interior brick walls. Iversen says it adds character to the room because the brick wall was built with an old style, with a layer of wood between every couple of rows of bricks.

Outside, a 100-year-old apple orchard remains.

At one point, the house, divided into two, belonged to two separate owners, says Daniel Gale’s Peggy Moriarty, who has this listing. When one side became available, the current owners purchased it and turned the building back into one home, although there are still two kitchens.