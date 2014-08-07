Lloyd Harbor Colonial offers parklike setting

The frustrating thing about photographing this classic Colonial from the air is its size. The seven-acre Lloyd Harbor property is so vast, says broker Kelley Taylor, "It was impossible to get the entire property in one drone shot. That is how magnificent it is." The home is listed for $4.5 million.

A winding drive through a parklike setting brings you to the 7,000-square-foot main house, built in 1906. Stone terraces out back lead to landscaped grounds and hillside woodland trails. The compound includes a guest cottage, swimming pool, tennis court and separate service annex.

It is listed with Taylor and Ruth Hyne of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The owners christened the home Nobel View because of its views across Cold Spring Harbor of the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, site of Nobel Prize-winning researchers.

The house's main level has oak floors, millwork and moldings, and fireplaces with antique marble mantels. A sunroom with skylights, a wall of windows and a marble floor overlooks the terrace and water below. A library gleams with rich wood paneling. The 20-by-26-foot kitchen has classic cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances.

Ascend a grand staircase to the second floor, with four spacious bedrooms and four baths. It features the master suite, with fireplace, private patio, dressing room and a spiral staircase leading to a 550-square-foot loft with another fireplace and treetop views. The third floor has a fifth bedroom and bath as well as an open area currently used as a gym and formerly housing a ballet studio.