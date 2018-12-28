Privacy, open spaces, country roads define Lattingtown

THE SCOOP

Robert Fagiola first moved to Lattingtown in 1956. In the 62 years since, he met his wife on one of the village’s beaches, saw his two daughters go to the very schools he and his wife once attended, and became mayor of Lattingtown.

“And I can tell you that in those 62 years, the character of the village has changed very little,” Fagiola says.

The character of the North Shore village is defined by its open spaces between residences, its proximity to the Long Island Sound, and its rolling hills and heavily wooded areas that offer a rural feel, Fagiola says. The 3.8-square-mile village, with roughly 1,800 residents, is home to churches, three schools and two cemeteries. There is no commercial development or multifamily housing.

With updates to zoning ordinances calling primarily for subdivisions of no less than four- and five-acre parcels, the area offers residents privacy, open area and country roads, Fagiola says.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Various roads in the village have been repaired and upgraded in recent years as part of a road building campaign, Fagiola says. “We are on a rolling program,” he says. “It’s sort of a 10-year rotation to get through all of the village roads and then we start again.”

Lattingtown offers a variety of architectural styles, says Regina Rogers of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, including old Gold Coast estates and New England-style cedar shake homes. Prices typically range from around $1 million to multimillion-dollar waterfront homes in the prestigious Peacock Point, where one estate is currently on the market for $7.75 million.

This Colonial, for $2.499 million, features six bedrooms. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

“People come to Lattingtown for the beautiful rolling lawns and the access to the beach, local country clubs and the Locust Valley shops and restaurants,” Rogers says. “It’s a very unique and special place on the North Shore.”

The village is home to a residents-only beach, The Creek Club country club, The Piping Rock Beach Club, the 42-acre Bailey Arboretum County Park, and the 118-acre St. Josaphat’s Monastery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

SALES PRICE

Between Nov. 1, 2017, and Dec. 12, 2018, there were 18 home sales with a median sale price of $1.1 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $600,000 and the high was $5.1 million. During that time period a year earlier, there were 15 home sales with a median sale price of $1.265 million. The price range was $600,000 to $4.15 million.

This seven-bedroom Colonial, with eight full bathrooms and two half baths, is listed for $3,999,999. Credit: Berkshire Hathaway Laffey International Realty

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Locust Valley High School.



OTHER STATS



Town: Oyster Bay

Area: 3.8 square miles

ZIP code: 11560

Population: 1,739

Median age: 48.0

Median household income: $123,393

Median home value: $1.045 million*

LIRR to NYC: from Locust Valley, 66 to 73 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $297

School district: Locust Valley

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI





RECENTLY SOLD

$910,000

Feeks Lane

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Built: 1948

Lot size: 200x204

Taxes: $14,227

Reduced: $29,000

Days on the market: 101

$1.525 million

Lattingtown Rd.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

Built: 1961

Lot size: 2.58 acres

Taxes: $20,850

Reduced: $175,000

Days on the market: 151

$2.425 million

Lattingtown Woods Ct.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

Built: 1984

Lot size: 4.27 acres

Taxes: $42,944

Reduced: $224,000

Days on the market: 119

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1.139 million

This six-bedroom, five-bathroom Colonial, renovated in 2008, includes a living room and dining room with walls of windows offering views of Mill Neck Creek. The nearly one-acre property includes front and rear covered porches, a bluestone patio and attached two-car garage. Taxes: $20,337. Barbara Bentley Nash and Margaret Mateyaschuk, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-692-6770

$2.499 million

This newly constructed six-bedroom Colonial, with five full bathrooms and two half-baths, includes a kitchen and dining room with coffered ceilings and a master suite with one of the home’s three fireplaces. The 3.4-acre property boasts a walkout basement, three-car garage with an above bonus room, and a front porch overlooking a preserve. Taxes: $45,586. Regina Rogers, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-314-0953

$3,999,999

This seven-bedroom Colonial, offering eight full bathrooms and two half-baths, was renovated in 2018 and includes a living room with a fireplace and three sets of French doors, a dining room with rounded cathedral ceilings, a master suite with a sitting area, and an indoor pool. The 2.5-acre property has an attached three-car garage. Taxes: $88,244. Fatemeh Jarrahian and Melanie Lichaa, Berkshire Hathaway Laffey International Realty, 917-612-9949, 917-400-6506





On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: $27

Price range: $1.128 million - $7.55 million

Tax range: $16,658 - $88,244