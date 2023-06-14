Brick Long Beach Colonial with terracotta roof lists for $1.18 million

Stained glass windows throw flecks of pastel onto the parlor floor. Banquette seating around the room’s perimeter wears a snakeskin pattern. The wallpaper’s olive-toned stripes were hand-painted.

"They just don’t build houses that have that kind of character anymore," said listing agent Leah Rosensweig Tozer, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in the 1950s of red brick, the 5-bedroom Long Beach Colonial is on the market for $1.18 million. Its original terracotta roof and stained glass windows remain intact, Rosensweig Tozer said.

The 2,788-square-foot home sits on a 0.14-acre lot. There are three full bathrooms, formal dining and living rooms, a fireplace, two kitchens, a basement and a detached garage. The house is cooled by window units and heated by natural gas, oil, and hot water.

Rosensweig Tozer was particularly amused and enchanted by the parlor.

"It's such a funky room," she said. "I was like, 'what did they do in here?'"

The home is in the Long Beach school district and within walking distance of the beach. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The 2,788-square-foot home sits on a 0.14-acre lot. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

While there was once carpeting throughout the home, the sellers have removed most of it to reveal original hardwood floors. Some of the rooms have tile flooring. The staircase that leads to the second floor has retained its red carpeting.

"From the terrace upstairs, you see the most magnificent sunsets in Long Beach," Rosensweig Tozer said.

The address is in the Long Beach school district and within walking distance of the beach, shopping and the Long Island Rail Road. Annual taxes total $15,508.