Long Beach home in style of Tuscan villa going for $1.35M

Completed around 1920 and just steps to the boardwalk, this...

By Lisa Chamoff

This Long Beach home, in the style of a Tuscan villa, is eye-catching both inside and out. Completed around 1920, it is on the market for $1.35 million.

Seller Xavier Ceniceros painted the stucco exterior of the mansion baby blue after he and his family moved in seven years ago. If the curb appeal with a full-width front veranda isn’t enough, the entry hall is also impressive.

Ceniceros also opened up the kitchen, originally a small area for servants, giving it a space-age makeover with a blue lacquer finish.

Joyce Coletti of Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the listing agent.
 

