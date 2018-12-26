$729,000 Long Beach home features mosaic 'carpet'

Sellers Dennis and Patty Labriola

Community Long Beach

Asking price $729,000

The basics A three-bedroom, two-bath Colonial on a 30-by-100-foot lot

The competition A three-bedroom, two-bath home on Virginia Avenue is listed for $789,000.

Nearest recent sale A five-bedroom, three-bath home on West Fulton Street sold Aug. 23 for $894,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $9,756

Time on the market Since Oct. 22

Listing agent Joyce Coletti, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Long Beach, 516-313-2700

Why it’s for sale Dennis, 65, who is semiretired from the IT industry, and Patty, 60, a business coach, say they’re moving to Fort Salonga to be closer to family.

The Long Beach home. Credit: Johnny Milano

Many aspects of the Labriolas’ home hint at a Tuscan villa. Patty talks about what gets “wows” from guests.

“The kitchen gets the most attention. It was redone in 2014, when we thought this was our forever home. The other wow is the upstairs bathroom. It’s all beautiful Carrera marble. Also high on the wow scale is the backyard, which starts with a raised pavered patio and outdoor kitchen that includes a built-in gas grill and wide rounded steps that lead down to a larger dining area. The pavers continue along the side to the front yard, where they create a piazza-like area large enough for two cars. Another favorite spot is the terrace off the master bedroom. It overlooks the front of the house and is perfect for watching the sun set. There are 11 beautiful stained glass windows. We added storm windows for efficiency. We commissioned an artist to do a custom mosaic over the stove in the kitchen and a mosaic 'carpet' in front of the living room’s gas fireplace . . . . It’s been a blessing to create so many great memories here, raising our daughters and having family parties and holidays. We’re going to miss the proximity to the beach and the access to the city. This is a very special place, and we look forward to finding a family to enjoy it.”