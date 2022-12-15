Long Island home sales plummet as mortgage rates hit recent peak in November

Fewer Long Island homeowners are reaching deals to sell their homes as rising mortgage rates shrink the pool of buyers.

The number of Long Island pending home sales — deals that were in contract but had not yet closed — fell by 31.3% last month compared with November 2021.

While sales are stalling, prices have defied the surge in rates and continue to rise compared with last year because of a lack of homes for sale. The pace of appreciation has slowed considerably since last year, however.

The median sale price among deals that closed last month in Nassau County was $668,000, or 2.5% higher than in November 2021. The median among Suffolk County sales rose 4.8% to $545,000.

On a month-to-month basis, the median price in both counties has fallen or stayed the same in each of the past four months. That’s not an unusual trend given the seasonal nature of local real estate sales.

Prices for pending deals, which give a more recent picture of the market, suggest closed prices could move lower in future months. The median price of a pending sale in Nassau was down 0.9% in November to $649,000 compared with the previous year. It’s the second straight month that pending prices in Nassau have shown year-over-year declines, which before last month hadn’t happened since April 2020.

The median pending sale in Suffolk went for $534,500 in November, or 2.8% above the mark from a year earlier.

A slowing pace

The number of contracts signed in November shows a dropoff in demand.

There were 800 pending home sales in Nassau last month, which was the fewest since May 2020, when Long Islanders were dealing with the first stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pending home sales in Nassau fell by 35.3% compared with November 2021.

In Suffolk, there were 1,043 pending sales in November, which was 27.9% fewer than in the same month a year ago.

“Coming off 2021 and even early 2022, it’s an adjustment because the agents were so used to that fast pace,” said Deirdre O’Connell, CEO of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Cold Spring Harbor. “The pace of the the market is just not the same. We’re certainly selling fewer homes.”

Homes in good selling condition that are priced reasonably based on comparable sales in the past few months are able to attract buyers and some still receive multiple offers, O’Connell said.

“Prices seem to be hanging in there,” she said. “They certainly haven’t tumbled.”

Lower demand has meant some homes sit on the market longer, increasing the number of homes available to buy. The number of listings at the end of November increased 9% to 6,020 compared with the same figure a year earlier. Still, in November 2019, before the pandemic started, there were more than 11,000 listings to choose from.

The slower pace has given buyers more time to make decisions about their purchase, while the combination of high mortgage rates and low inventory has led some to wait until next year, O’Connell said.

“We don’t have a lot of inventory,” she said. “We certainly have more than at this time last year but not enough inventory to make buyers comfortable that they have enough to choose from.”