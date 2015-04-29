If you're thinking of buying in Northport

"Magical" is how Janet Pushee describes Northport Village, the place she has called home since the 1970s. Part of the allure, says Pushee, a broker at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, are the "shops, restaurants, a theater, parks, the dock and tons of community activities."

"It's like a scene in a movie," adds Carolyn Horner of Signature Premier Properties. Consider bustling Main Street, where vintage buildings occupied by boutiques, eateries, ice cream parlors and the century-old Jones Drug Store are part of the set. In fact scenes from several movies, including the 1997 film, "In & Out," starring Kevin Kline, were shot in Northport. At the northern end, there's a dock and a dog-friendly park with benches overlooking Northport Harbor, as well as a gazebo and a playground.

A variety of annual events such as the 10k Cow Harbor Race and Cow Harbor Day in September and the Leg Lamp Lighting from "A Christmas Story" at the hardware store in November draw big crowds, agents say. Taking in dinner at one of the many restaurants, and then a show at the John W. Engeman Theater on Main Street, is another popular activity. And then there's Lewis Oliver Farm on Burt Avenue, which dates to the 1800s. There, folks can visit barnyard animals, including Annabelle the cow. "You can't beat it [the village] for charm," Horner says.

Home buyers can find a mix of architectural styles in a variety of sizes and price ranges. Many vintage structures -- especially those along Bayview Avenue -- date to the late 1800s and early 1900s. And though some lot sizes are small, Horner says, "what you give up in size, you get back with the park, location and the view."

The market here is busy, says Pushee, noting houses closest to the downtown are especially in high demand.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES: Seven listings between $399,900 and $2.45 million

SALES PRICES: From March 1, 2014, to April 15, 2015, there were 183 sales with a median price of $580,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island data. The low was $260,000 and the high was $2.775 million. From 2013 to 2014, during the same time period, there were 221 sales. The median price was $550,000 with a low of $230,000 and a high of $2.150 million

ATTRACTIONS: Boating and fishing; Northport Arts Coalition hosts several events, including the StarLight Concert Series, Northport Art Walk and Poets in Port; Winterfest and Summerfest Concerts at the Bandstand in the park

OTHER STATS

Town: Huntington

Area: 2.3 square miles

ZIP code: 11768

Population: 7,401

Median age: 44.8

Median household income: $114,651

Median home value: $507,500*

LIRR time to NYC: 62 minutes to 79 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $338

School district: Northport-East Northport

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

ON MULTIPLE LISTINGS

Number of houses: 126 (Includes Eatons Neck, Asharoken and Fort Salonga)

Price range: $350,000 to $3.9 million

Tax range: $3,909 to $29,453

RECENTLY SOLD

Fleet Court, $999,000

With a last asking price of $1.05 million, this 10-room farm ranch, which sold in March, was on the market 293 days. Built in 1968 on 1.45 acres, the updated house features two fireplaces, some tray ceilings and vaulted ceilings, skylights and oversized windows. There are five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a half-bath. Central air-conditioning, a heated in-ground pool, in-ground sprinklers and a detached three-car garage are among the amenities. Taxes are $16,875, with an additional village tax of $7,287.

Nautilus Avenue, $500,000

On the market 106 days, this eight-room split-level sold in March for $19,000 below the last asking price. Features include wood floors, a vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and a fireplace, as well as four bedrooms, a bathroom and half-bath. Set on a half-acre with a deck, the house was built in 1958. Amenities include central air-conditioning, in-ground sprinklers and a one-car garage. Taxes are $9,228, with an additional village tax of $4,735.

Laurel Street, $392,500

In March, this five-room ranch sold for $6,500 below the last asking price. It was on the market 500 days. Set on a flat .41-acre parcel, the house was built in 1920. Wood floors, two bedrooms and two bathrooms are among the details. Taxes are $2,987, with an additional village tax of $1,617.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter $434,900

Close to Main Street, this seven-room cape with wood floors, a renovated kitchen, two updated bathrooms and three bedrooms is on a .15-acre lot. Total taxes are $9,191. Carolyn Horner, Signature Premier Properties, 631-897-0971.

Trade-up, $739,000

An original sea captain's house, this updated nine-room Colonial with water views has wood floors, two fireplaces, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a half-bathroom. It's set on a quarter-acre with a legal cottage that can be rented out. Total taxes are $10,557. Janet Pushee and Bryan Pushee, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-982-8576 and 631-827-0022, respectively.

High-end $2.2 million

Across from Willow Beach, this 12-room farm ranch has three fireplaces, high ceilings, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The landscape includes a heated pool, a lighted tennis court, a koi pond and greenhouse. Total taxes are $35,122. Christina Haight Gillis, Long Island Professional Realty, 516-641-2987.