If you want a ranch

Port Jefferson, 107 Williams St., $429,000

Set back on a .37-acre lot in the heart of the village, this seven-room ranch has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and a half-bath. The renovated kitchen is designed with a radiant heat Brazilian cherry wood floor, an African mahogany island with a sink, soapstone countertops and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. There are sliding glass doors that open to the yard. The rest of the layout includes an entrance foyer, a living room, dining room and laundry room. The master bedroom has its own bathroom. The half-bath also has a radiant heat floor. A partially finished basement and one-car garage are among the amenities. Total taxes, including a village tax, are $5,234. Jolie Powell, Jolie Powell Realty, 631-473-0420.

Babylon, 20 Lucinda Dr., $599,000

This updated eight-room ranch is set on a 100-by-100-foot lot on Carlls River with a 70-foot dock. It's on a dead-end street in Paradise Point. There is an open floor plan with wood floors, the house has an entrance hall, a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, dining room and kitchen. The renovated kitchen has a porcelain tile floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass doors open to a deck. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the master suite, as well as a laundry room. Central air-conditioning, an attic, two-car garage and in-ground sprinklers are some of the amenities. Total taxes, including a village tax, are $16,075. Mary Adams, Century 21 Adams Real Estate, 631-661-7200.

Westbury, 731 Highview Ave., $389,000

Featuring wood floors and moldings, this five-room ranch has an open floor plan. The living room flows into the dining room, where there is a bay window. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom. Amenities include a finished basement with recessed lighting, two-zone heat, a fenced yard and detached one-car garage. The house is on a 60-by-100-foot lot. Taxes are $9,708. Nancy Jarvis, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-850-2110.