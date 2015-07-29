Malverne ranked the top place to live in New York

Long Islanders may complain about traffic and high taxes, but here's something to be proud of -- the communities here are considered some of the best places to live in New York State, at least according to a new analysis by RoadSnacks.net.

The website, which says it aims to "deliver infotainment about where you live that your real estate agent won't tell you," ranked the worst places to live in the state. Malverne, a village in the Town of Hempstead, is at the very bottom of the list of 500 places -- meaning, it is considered the best, according to the site.

The Nassau County communities of Plainview, Merrick, Woodmere, Syosset, Massapequa, Levittown, North New Hyde Park, Plainedge, Jericho, South Farmingdale, North Bellmore and East Hills were also in the bottom 20.

Huntington was the lowest, or best, Suffolk County community on the list, coming in at No. 448, and Commack ranked No. 427.

The worst place to live, and No. 1 on the list? That's Richland, a community near Lake Ontario with an unemployment rate of 7.6 percent, an adjusted income of $43,335 and a crime index of 79.9. In Malverne, the unemployment rate is 4.2 percent, the adjusted income is $73,426 and the crime index is 31.1.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The site's writers, who are based in Durham, North Carolina, used data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics and FBI on population density, unemployment rate, median income adjusted for the cost of living, housing vacancy rate, expenditures per student, student-teacher ratio and crime statistics in developing the rankings.