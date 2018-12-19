$505,000 Manorville home surrounded by 'nothing but woods'

Seller Robert Janke

Community Manorville

Asking price $505,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on a 1-acre lot

The competition A three-bedroom, three-bath Colonial on the same road is listed for $649,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 2½-bath home also on the same road sold Oct. 12 for $414,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $14,038, plus $100 annual homeowners association dues.

Time on the market Since Oct. 10

Listing agent Jason Majestic, Triple Crown Real Estate, Bohemia, 631-466-2858

Why it’s for sale Robert, 55, a retired corrections sergeant, says he’s downsizing.

Robert’s 2,600-square-foot home is in a rural area set among other nicely maintained homes.

The four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial is set on a 1-acre lot. Credit: Johnny Milano

“When we had the house built, we had a set of plans that we made some changes to. The location, north of the Long Island Expressway, is in the middle of the pine barrens, which is protected land. It’s on a dead end road, and the neighborhood has just 17 homes. Of the 40 acres the developer had, he kept 19 acres undeveloped. This is in a homeowners association, and the homes are either Colonials or Victorians. There are woods between each house and the back of each property abuts either county or state parkland, depending on which side of the road you’re on. We have miles of woods. It’s horse country and zoned for that . . . The living room and family room are separated by a large archway. Hardwood floors are throughout the main level, except for the ceramic tile in the kitchen and foyer . . . The 16-by-24-foot Trex deck is off the family room….Around here, you feel like you’re driving on an upstate road with nothing but woods. It’s attractive to active folks who like the outdoors. There are biking and horse trails. For hunters, there are state-designated hunting areas. I think people would be attracted to this home if they like horses, hunting or just want a quiet, out-of-the-way home.”