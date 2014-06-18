Massapequa Park house backs preserve

The large, blooming trees at the Massapequa Preserve are the first sight you take in as you step outside the sliding glass doors in the rear lower level of a Massapequa Park house on the market for $479,000.

“It’s really nice because on Long Island, houses are on top of each other with little backyards,” says Tiffany Pedone of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is listing the house. “Here, you just have neighbors on the sides with no one behind you. It’s really cool and relaxing.”

There’s no fence behind the split-level, so the yard blends right into the preserve.

Inside, there is an open floorplan with cathedral ceilings. This house, on a 2,022-square-foot lot, has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, one half-bath and two fireplaces.