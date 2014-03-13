Massapequa walkways melt snow automatically

What was better than owning a snowblower this winter? Having a heated driveway, walkway and stoop to melt snow, like those at one Massapequa property, on the market for $1.099 million.

The system operates with a flip of a switch, says Yolanda Montefusco of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who with Pat Griesmeyer is marketing the home. It can be activated before snowfall to preheat surfaces or it can be turned on as it snows, Montefusco says.

The garage has radiant heat, as do most of the rooms in this 3,727- square-foot Colonial. Plus, each room has its own thermostat for individual temperature control. Other features include a multiroom audio system, a surveillance system and three laundry chutes.

Come summer, the owners can enjoy the in-ground kidney-shaped saltwater pool, which is heated.