Mastic Beach home with pool, private dock on Poospatuck Creek lists for $489G

Up a gravel driveway stands a house wrapped in wooden siding. Past an inground pool and through a yard enclosed by trees, a private dock leads into Poospatuck Creek.

The Mastic Beach property, which includes a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, is on the market for $489,000. Annual taxes on the Riverside Drive address, which falls within the William Floyd School District, total $9,789. A contract is pending.

"I feel it’s a hidden gem," said Douglas Cabral, who co-listed the property with Michael Jablonski for Century 21 Excelsior Realty. "The house is in great condition, you know, and it’s move-in ready, so for the right buyer, it’s an opportunity to own a great piece of waterfront property in a great neighborhood."

The house contains 2,224 square feet. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

Inside the two-story structure, wood floors and ivory-colored tile maintain a neutral color scheme. The 2,224-square-foot home is warmed by oil and baseboard heating and cooled by wall units.

Out back, a rectangular pool is surrounded by a medium-gray deck and matching fence.

The kitchen. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

Waterfront property with a pool and dock at the sub-$500,000 price point is a "tremendous value," Cabral said.

"The location is truly selling itself," he said.