Matinecock house retains original minimalist lines: $2.318M

From a distance, this Matinecock Contemporary looks like a barn, but its crisp interior, designed by Patino/Wolf Associates, is full of sleek lines, large windows, and high cathedral ceilings. It is listed for $2.318 million.

The five-bedroom, 6.5-bath home features a soundproof theater and music room with theater seating and a baby grand piano.

“It’s very cozy and very special,” says listing agent Lorna Mann, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. She is co-listing with Kerri Kelly.

The design team of Bob Patino, who died in 1998, and Vicente Wolf, was known for its cutting-edge minimalist designs and for pioneering the use of industrial materials in homes in the late 1970s, according to an obituary of Patino that appeared in The New York Times.

“They left everything pretty much the way it was when they designed,” Mann says of the home, which was built in 1980.

The “very open and spacious” living room has cathedral ceilings and has the feel of an atrium, Mann says; the space includes a stone wall with a fireplace and glass doors leading to a deck. The kitchen includes original lacquered cabinets. A curved staircase in the foyer leads to the second floor, where the master bedroom suite is located.

The nearly 3,000-square-foot lower level includes a game room, recreation room and gym, and has a walkout to a covered area. The lawn of the mostly wooded five-acre property has a tennis court, and the house has a three-car attached garage.