Melville home comes with murals from around the world

Those with both wanderlust and an appreciation for unusual art may be interested in a Melville house now on the market. In addition to the dramatic size and scale of the nearly 5,000-square-foot home — which is listed with Sahra Mansouri Afati of Realty Connect USA for $1.649 million — several rooms in the house contain murals of scenes from around the world.

Images of life in Egypt, Paris, India and Australia grace five walls in this Postmodern on two acres. A sixth wall is a jumbo tie-dyed image. That illustration is in a child’s room.

Mona and Emad Ibrahim bought their four-bedroom, 3½-bath home in 2006 and did an enormous year-and-a-half renovation.

At the time, their young son was fascinated with Egypt, which triggered the depiction of the pyramids and the great sphinx at Giza on his bedroom wall.

The muralist, John Sacchitello of North Babylon, says customers usually give him an idea of what they want, and he comes back to them with an interpretation.

“People are very good about letting me do my thing,” says Sacchitello, who estimates he has painted hundreds of murals.

Sacchitello is currently working on a mural of the Statue of Liberty at a home in Bohemia.