Midcentury modern house on 3 acres in West Hills asks $1.4M

A midcentury modern house on 3.19 acres in West Hills, built in 1966 by local architect Serafin Soto, is listed at $1.4 million.

Clad in cedar inside and out, the four-bedroom, three-bath house is “very woodsy, very warm,” surrounded by visiting birds and deer that can be seen through large windows that bring the outside in, said listing agent Diana Garden of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The dining and living areas. Credit: Andy Limjoco

“When you’re sitting in the kitchen having a cup of coffee, it’s like you’re sitting outside,” Garden said. “The day we signed the listing paperwork, we were sitting in the sunroom and deer just kind of stood outside and watched.”

The property, which has never changed hands, is very private, she added, as the home sits atop a hill; the backyard is surrounded by trees and still has some of the rhododendrons grown by the seller.

The kitchen. Credit: Andy Limjoco

The flat-roofed, custom-built house on Chichester Road has two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level, including the primary en-suite bedroom with a sunroom. The remaining two bedrooms and one bathroom are on the second floor, along with the laundry room. A lower-level basement offers a half-bath and room for storage, and there is an attached two-car garage.

The house has cedar paneling on walls and ceilings. Credit: Andy Limjoco

Additional features include hardwood floors, a fireplace and a formal dining room.

The home is in the South Huntington Union Free School District, minutes from West Hills County Park, which has hiking and bridle paths and dog parks. Heating is fueled by oil and forced air, and the house has central air conditioning. Annual taxes are $26,010.