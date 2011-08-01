Mineola beating the housing market bust

WHY IT'S BEATING THE BUST "I think Mineola is thriving because it's affordable and the proximity to the city is appealing," says Tara Downing of Village Properties of Mineola. "Everyone wants the Mineola train station," adds Diane Eichhorn of Coach Realtors of the Willistons, in Williston Park, noting, "It's a short commute to Penn Station."

WHAT THE NUMBERS SHOW From June 1, 2010, to July 11, 2011, there were 98 sales with a median price of $416,250, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island data. The low price was $210,000 and the high was $740,000. From May 1, 2009, to May 31, 2010, there were 85 sales. The median price was $420,000, with a low of $295,000 and a high of $720,000.

THE SCOOP Centrally located, the village offers a variety of housing options, including condos, co-ops and rentals in apartment buildings. Single-family house styles include ranches, Colonials, Capes and a smattering of Tudors. "We're finding a lot of young families are moving in," Downing says.

Mineola also offers recreational areas, shops, restaurants and professional businesses. Winthrop-University Hospital, founded in 1896, has submitted an application to the village to build a 95,000-square-foot research center on the hospital campus. The $60 million project will focus on a core program of diabetes and obesity.

ATTRACTIONS There are several parks, including Memorial and Wilson, as well as the community pool. The village and Mineola Chamber of Commerce host annual events.

FAMOUS RESIDENTS Regis Philbin lived in Mineola when he landed his first job at NBC. Golf professional Len Mattiace was born in Mineola, as was late comedian Lenny Bruce.

MORE STATS

Town North Hempstead (also a small section in Hempstead)

Area 1.9 square miles

ZIP code 11501

Population 19,169

Median age 40.1

Median household income $76,189

Median home value $423,750*

LIRR time to NYC 32 minutes to 43 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $223

School districts Most students attend Mineola; others go to East Williston or Carle Place

SOURCES Census estimates; www.mlsli.com; Long Island Rail Road;

*Based on sales in the past six months according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island

